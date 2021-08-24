The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 399,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.