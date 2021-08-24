The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

TSE TD opened at C$86.24 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

