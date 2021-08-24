The TJX Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $75.13 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

