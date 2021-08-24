The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,285 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 120,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $144.35. 4,522,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

