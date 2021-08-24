The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

