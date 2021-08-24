The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.68. The company had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,521. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.