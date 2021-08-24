The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
