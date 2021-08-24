The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

