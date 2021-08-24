The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $339.99. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

