The Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $336.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $339.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock worth $102,867,843. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

