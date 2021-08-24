The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target reduced by Truist from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4,977.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

