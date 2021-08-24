The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $59,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $444.84 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.78 and a twelve month high of $446.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.