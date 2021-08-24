The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 8,772,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801,535. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

