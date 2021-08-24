The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,383 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,941. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

