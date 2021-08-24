The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,708 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,746. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

