Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 181,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,625. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

