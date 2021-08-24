TerraKRW Hits One Day Volume of $37,892.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $37,892.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00131166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00160257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,864.46 or 0.99871454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.12 or 0.01009911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.12 or 0.06761292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,743,210,248 coins and its circulating supply is 43,742,481,139 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

