Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

