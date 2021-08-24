Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

