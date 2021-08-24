Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Teradyne Company Profile
