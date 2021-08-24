Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Sells $264,776.00 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TNC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. 35,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,675. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

