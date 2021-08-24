Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,212 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

