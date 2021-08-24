TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.84 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 132.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

