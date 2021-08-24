Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

TFX opened at $384.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

