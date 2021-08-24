Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,009 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.19% of Teladoc Health worth $47,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.