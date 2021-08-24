Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.04

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

