TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,062. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

