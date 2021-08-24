TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,815. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

