TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

