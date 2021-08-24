TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $373.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.