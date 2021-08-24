Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $72.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $70.53. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.