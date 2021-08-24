Syntropy One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $131.73 million and $1.05 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,106,440 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

