Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $87,766,657.16 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30.

SNPS stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,675. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $321.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

