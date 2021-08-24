SuperLauncher One Day Volume Reaches $128,073.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $128,073.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

