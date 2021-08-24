Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

