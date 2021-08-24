Sun (New) (SUN) Price Down 15% This Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $154.32 million and $16.65 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

