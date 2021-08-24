SUN Market Capitalization Tops $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00126709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00154235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.00 or 1.00060475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.00993616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.06579626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

