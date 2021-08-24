Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Catalent worth $57,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

