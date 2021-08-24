Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PPL worth $66,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

