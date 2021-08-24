Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $68.24 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $68,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $47,665,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

