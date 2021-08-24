Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $56,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $382.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

