Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,613 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $64,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Argus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

CCL stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

