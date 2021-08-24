Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

