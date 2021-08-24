Stuart M. Grant Buys 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
