Stuart M. Grant Buys 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 314.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

