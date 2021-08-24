Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $3.32 on Monday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

