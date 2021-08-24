Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $3.32 on Monday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40.
Stockland Company Profile
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.