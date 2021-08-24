Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of HEICO Put Options (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,018 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,655% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

