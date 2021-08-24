Steven Gannon Purchases 2,829 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon purchased 2,829 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,603.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Gannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00.

FUSN stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

