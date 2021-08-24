State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -209.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

