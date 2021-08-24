State of Michigan Retirement System Has $504,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

INT stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $562,697. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.