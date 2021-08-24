Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$63.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.83.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $560,274.

TSE:STN opened at C$59.97 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.