Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$359,900.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872.

Stantec stock opened at C$59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.83.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

