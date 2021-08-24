Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $61.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.8% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stantec by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

